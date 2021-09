https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/muslim-man-storms-cockpit-on-jetblue-flight-from-boston-to-san-juan/

A passenger aboard a flight from Boston to Puerto Rico tried to storm the cockpit last night while screaming in Spanish and Arabic, according to an FBI affidavit obtained by ABC News.

BOSTON (CBS) – A passenger on a JetBlue flight from Boston to San Juan, Puerto Rico was arrested after he choked a flight attendant and tried to enter the cockpit. Flight 261 was about an hour out from landing in San Juan after taking off from Logan Airport when the attack happened.

Investigators say Khalil El Dahr tried to make a cell phone call. When the call did not go through, he became agitated. He eventually rushed towards the cockpit yelling that he wanted to be shot.

Just as that happened, a flight crew officer opened the cockpit door. El Dahr then allegedly choked a flight attendant with his own tie and attempted to enter the cockpit.

It took seven crew members to restrain El Dahr using neck ties, flex cuffs and four seat belt extensions.

El Dahr was arrested in San Juan and is facing federal charges.