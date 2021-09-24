https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/09/24/nail-meet-narrative-coffin-photog-who-took-pics-of-mounted-border-patrol-agents-in-del-rio-says-hes-never-seen-them-whip-anyone/

Not that Peter Doocy doesn’t already have plenty to work with, but if he’s looking for one more thing to ask Jen Psaki about, maybe he can ask her about this:

Yeah, so even the photographer who took the pics that Dems and the media are sharing of the Border Patrol agents on horseback says “he and his colleagues never saw agents whipping anyone.” “[I]t can be misconstrued when you’re looking at the picture.”https://t.co/PaoN2y4ide — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) September 24, 2021

NEW: The photographer who took the now infamous photos of mounted Border Patrol agents in Del Rio says he and his colleagues never saw agents whipping anyone and the photos are being misconstrued.

However, the false narrative is off and running. @FoxNews https://t.co/scwhoqOqYS — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 24, 2021

More from KTSM:

The photographs, which were taken Sunday, appear to show agents on horses with a whip in hand. The photos caused outrage because from certain angles, it appears to show Border Patrol whipping migrants, but photographer Paul Ratje said he and his colleagues never saw agents whipping anyone. “Some of the Haitian men started running, trying to go around the horses,” Ratje said. Ratje is a photographer based in Las Cruces and has been in Del Rio since Friday. He said took the photographs from the Mexican side. “I’ve never seen them whip anyone,” Ratje said. “He was swinging it, but it can be misconstrued when you’re looking at the picture.”

This seems pretty significant, no? Like maybe something the media might want to do some digging into?

Wow, imagine the fact checks *this* will generate, eh? 🦗🦗🦗 https://t.co/UhMITNllCX — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) September 24, 2021

Hope you’ve got good earplugs, because you can count on those crickets to be absolutely deafening.

The President just threatened these agents in front of the whole world based on viral misinformation that has now been THOROUGHLY debunked. https://t.co/yvRE8gdxb4 — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) September 24, 2021

He literally just did that:

Biden on the lie that border patrol were using whips on illegal immigrants at the border: “To see people treated like they did? Horses running them over? People being strapped? It’s outrageous. I promise you, those people will pay.” pic.twitter.com/Jx79KoYTy9 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 24, 2021

Forget it; he’s rolling.

Completely made-up story to deflect from Biden’s incompetence. I guess that’s better than bombing an innocent family, so….progress? https://t.co/7JuwnPk7MP — Jay Walker (@TokenWasp) September 24, 2021

Biden needed the distraction. Nevermind the 12,000 people under a bridge in 100 degree heat, the abandonment of hundreds of American citizens in a terror state or the 7 children we droned in Afghanistan. It’s racism. Thats the real problem. https://t.co/FVintdS16u — Mailman 📬🇺🇸 (@_Mailman_) September 24, 2021

So @POTUS and @VP made statements and decisions based on fake news. Great. https://t.co/Y4LrXeVB3h — Time to Opine (@TimetoOpine) September 24, 2021

And the media are rolling right along with him.

the white house is enacting border enforcement policy (banning the use of horses and calling for agents to be investigated) based entirely on viral disinformation. seems like something those crackerjack “disinformation” journalists should worry about. https://t.co/wNP5xCmCvJ — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) September 24, 2021

maybe take a break from scrolling 4chan and do a little reporting on the president of the united states basing immigration enforcement policy on twitter disinformation. — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) September 24, 2021

Sorry, they’re too busy doing journalism to do their jobs.

It doesn’t matter. They are going to lose their jobs because the media needs to take the focus off the 10,000 people shoved under a bridge and Biden needs the distraction. https://t.co/nGY6EBxIsJ — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 24, 2021

Maxine Waters just blurted out “worse than slavery” and all the journalists just nodded along like it wasn’t one of the most insane things a member of Congress has ever said. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 24, 2021

Too late, buddy. Journos already ran with it. And now it’s The Truth. https://t.co/zOwdUmfvQM — John ‘pro-norms’ Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) September 24, 2021

The Narrative Is The Point. https://t.co/Lw0RMQak9C — Foster (@foster_type) September 24, 2021

Mission accomplished, Team Biden and media!

But we repeat ourselves.

It didn’t happen. Every journalist pushing this knows it didn’t happen. Jen Psaki knows it didn’t happen. It won’t matter. No one will correct. https://t.co/eeCCWDHUVO — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 24, 2021

