https://www.dailywire.com/news/national-border-patrol-council-head-if-biden-wasnt-president-id-arrest-him-for-aiding-and-abetting

Brandon Judd, President of the National Border Patrol Council (NBPC), told Fox News during an interview on Thursday night that if President Joe Biden were not president that he would arrest Biden for “aiding and abetting.”

“I’ve been patrolling the borders since Clinton was the president and I can tell you personally, that the policies that have been in place were by far the best under President Trump and President Biden completely and totally dismantled all of those policies,” Judd told Fox News host Sean Hannity. “And when you look at our Border Patrol agents, when they are sent down there to that job, and by the way, Mayorkas was down on the border, and he saw the horses, he knew the horses were out there, and now he’s making, doing a 180.”

“But when our agents are out there trying to patrol the border, do their job to the best of their ability, then they’re vilified by the president,” he continued. “You know, we feel like why even go out there and do it? Why put on that uniform? Why care about the American public? That’s why we do it; we put on that uniform, because we care about the American public; we want to go out there and we want to protect them. And Joe Biden is trying to break that down.”

Later, as the segment was ending, Judd told Hannity, “If President Biden wasn’t the president right now, I would arrest him for aiding and abetting.”

SEAN HANNITY, FOX NEWS HOST: Arizona Attorney General, now-Senate candidate, who from the great state of Arizona, Mark Brnovich, is with us and the president of the National Border Patrol Council, Brandon Judd. Brandon, let’s deal with the crisis, a, created by Joe Biden. He’s the one that overturn the successful policies of Donald Trump. That was his decision, his border czar doesn’t go to the border. Now they’ve taken away horseback and they’re making accusations of racism. And I have talked to person after person after person, and every Border Patrol agent that I have talked to says that is called a rein. And there was no whipping of people. And they are furious and feel that this is being used as a distraction. That’s what my sources tell me. What are you hearing from your rank and file?

BRANDON JUDD, PRESIDENT OF THE NATIONAL BORDER PATROL COUNCIL (NBPC): I’ve been patrolling the borders since Clinton was the president and I can tell you personally, that the policies that have been in place were by far the best under President Trump and President Biden completely and totally dismantled all of those policies. And when you look at our Border Patrol agents, when they are sent down there to that job, and by the way, Mayorkas was down on the border, and he saw the horses, he knew the horses were out there, and now he’s making, doing a 180. But when our agents are out there trying to patrol the border, do their job to the best of their ability, then they’re vilified by the president. You know, we feel like why even go out there and do it? Why put on that uniform? Why care about the American public? That’s why we do it, we put on that uniform, because we care about the American public, we want to go out there and we want to protect them. And Joe Biden is trying to break that down.

HANNITY: And there’s been a high rate of COVID positivity, overcrowded cages in the middle of a pandemic, no testing, no vaccine mandates, Attorney General Brnovich. We’ve had Greg Abbott on the program, he’s now got miles long borders of cars, because that’s the only thing at his disposal, he’s called up the National Guard, but then there’s a legal issue of who gets control and whether or not Joe Biden can take control of that. Legally, you have been successful and going up against the Biden administration. Legally, what are the options available for border states like yours, and Texas?

MARK BRNOVICH, ARIZONA AG: Well, thank you, Shawn, for having me on. And as you’ve mentioned, we have had multiple lawsuits against the Biden administration. And what’s so frustrating to us, I’ve been a prosecutor much of my career, is the fact that they won’t even follow the existing law. The President is at apex of his power when it comes to national security and border security. And yet, he literally turned over Afghanistan to the Taliban. And now he ceding control the border to the cartels. And so the federal government, Biden’s trying to mandate a vaccine, which we’ve sued him over, and yet he won’t secure the border, which is part of his duties and responsibilities. And so, you know, I’ve been using the tools in my toolbox, that includes litigation, trying to force him to build the wall, trying to make sure that he reinstates the remain in Mexico policy, making sure the people that have deportation orders are deported, not because we’re a cruel nation, but because that’s what the law requires.

HANNITY: Let me ask you a question, because you’ve been a big supporter of President Trump’s and his policies work, we were at a 25 year low, we’re now going to have a 25-30 year record high of illegal immigrants crossing the border. From a legal standpoint is Joe Biden, aiding and abetting law breaking? And didn’t he take an oath not to do that?

BRNOVICH: Well, clearly, he’s violating his oath to protect the republican form of government in the United States. And, you know, arguably, I’m sure there’s some folks that probably think this is the equivalent of an invasion. And so we’re doing we can legally, but when it comes to aiding and abetting, you know, the President has a lot of authority when it comes to the border. This is what he’s constitutionally charged to do. He doesn’t have the authority to mandate vaccines, but he does have the authority to enforce our laws, especially at the border.

HANNITY: Well, he’s not doing it.

BRNOVICH: I know, it’s dangerous, Sean.

HANNITY: Well, that’s called aiding and abetting. We only have 15 seconds. Brandon, high rate of COVID positivity, how many agents do you know of that have contracted COVID working at the border? We only have 10 seconds.

JUDD: We have hundreds out every single day because of this, but let me let me put it this way. If President Biden wasn’t the president right now, I would arrest him for aiding and abetting.