https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/new-ap-video-proves-no-whips-used-by-border-agents-total-and-complete-nothingburger/

Sorting through my footage from the border. I was in the river during the viral incident between a Haitian migrant and mounted CBP agent. It’s shaky – but here’s what I captured. pic.twitter.com/fnvxSU83tO — Sarah Blake Morgan (@StorytellerSBM) September 24, 2021

Video leaves no doubt. This is the footage that produced the famous photos.

Excellent reporting by Bill Melugin…

The narrative that mounted Border Patrol agents were whipping migrants is false. They do not have whips. They have split reins to control the horse. They are long & have slack, & flop around while riding. They sometimes spin them like a propeller to signal horse to move forward. pic.twitter.com/oM9KzNZkKA — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 23, 2021

30,000 migrants have arrived in Del Rio since Sept 9th





