https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/new-ap-video-proves-no-whips-used-by-border-agents-total-and-complete-nothingburger/

Posted by Kane on September 24, 2021 11:11 pm

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

Video leaves no doubt.  This is the footage that produced the famous photos.

Excellent reporting by Bill Melugin…

30,000 migrants have arrived in Del Rio since Sept 9th



You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...