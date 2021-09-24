https://www.oann.com/new-comic-book-highlights-life-of-u-s-president-jimmy-carter/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=new-comic-book-highlights-life-of-u-s-president-jimmy-carter



A handout photo shows a cover designed by artist Dave Ryan of the comic book "Political Power: Jimmy Carter" written by Michael Frizell and drawn by Martin Gimenez. TidalWave Comics/Handout via REUTERS

September 24, 2021

By Alicia Powell

(Reuters) – Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter is starring in his own comic book set to be released days before he turns 97 on Oct. 1.

The Democrat, who was in office from 1977-1981, is the latest icon to join to TidalWave Comics’ “Political Power” series.

The glossy, out on Wednesday, showcases James Earl Carter, Jr.’s 75-year love affair with his wife Rosalynn, his road to the White House, and his one-term presidency, in drawings by Martin Gimenez.

“Few presidents enjoy positive press after their terms are over, but Jimmy Carter’s post-presidential life has been one of unwavering service and dedication to the country he loves,” said Michael Frizell, who wrote the story, in a statement.

“His charitable contributions prove he is a true servant-leader in every sense of the term.”

TidalWave has been producing politician profiles for over 11 years, including on presidents Joe Biden, Donald Trump, Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, Ronald Reagan and Richard Nixon.

(Reporting by Alicia Powell; Editing by Richard Chang and David Gregorio)

