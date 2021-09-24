https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/09/24/no-one-has-more-ls-than-these-clowns-lincoln-projects-fake-ad-mocking-donald-trump-over-regeneron-has-aged-just-brilliantly-video/

Last fall, the Lincoln Project put together a hilarious retro fake ad mocking then-President Donald Trump for touting the benefits of Regeneron as a treatment for COVID19:

At some point, according to Twitter, the video was actually taken down:

Not to worry, though. The video’s still out there, and we’ve gotta tell you, it’s aged spectacularly:

Womp-womp.

still can’t believe they made this incredible ad — Bronze Age KG (@Breezewooder) September 24, 2021

We can. Because they’re the friggin’ Lincoln Project.

The libs at @ProjectLincoln are an L factory. No one has more Ls than those clowns. — CED (@AU__WAR) September 24, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

