CNN, a far-left propaganda channel that spreads conspiracy theories and promotes violence against Republicans, has no ethical or journalistic standards. None. The only standard at CNNLOL is this: That which furthers the left-wing cause is ethical.

As long as you further the left-wing cause, you can do whatever you want. You can violate every ethic known to journalism and hold on to your cushy anchor job.

Do you need proof? Look at this list of things that will not get you fired at CNNLOL.

Yes, you can keep your job at CNNLOL, even after you…

Grope women in public.

Secretly serve as a strategist for your Brother Governor during his sexual harassment scandal.

Urge your Brother Governor to discredit his accusers.

Promise never to advise Brother Governor again … and then do it again.

Shame people on the air who do not wear a mask and then get repeatedly caught not wearing a mask.

Violate every health order in the world by violating your quarantine while you’re infected with the coronavirus.

Run around New York while you’re infected with coronavirus, while New York is Ground Zero for the pandemic.

Violate Brother Governor’s executive order restricting non-necessary travel.

Lie to your viewers night after night about being quarantined.

Stage your fake exit from quarantine and broadcast it on CNNLOL.

While New Yorkers are desperate for coronavirus testing, sit at home and enjoy concierge testing thanks to Brother Governor.

Chris Cuomo is guilty of all that, and he’s still a (basement-rated) primetime anchor at CNNLOL.

The corruption, the moral rot, is breathtaking.

Just to be clear, I’m not calling for Cuomo to be fired. In fact, I love that CNNLOL continues to blow apart its credibility by hanging on to the guy. I hope CNNLOL keeps Chris Cuomo forever!

But I do think it’s newsworthy when this great country of ours is saddled with a fake cable news cancer that is so lacking in any kind of moral or journalistic ethics that someone guilty of all these things remains employed.

Cuomo assaulted a woman. He has crossed every line in journalism by serving as a political strategist. He’s serially lied to his audience. He’s repeatedly put public health at risk. He’s benefitted from special treatment by way of his brother. And he staged and broadcast a fake report about his exit from quarantine.

CNNLOL has no morality, no ethics, and no principles. You can lie, fabricate, assault… You can do anything you want as long as you push the left-wing agenda at CNNLOL.

But you already knew that.

