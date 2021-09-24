https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/09/24/oh-really-blue-checked-lib-who-kicked-off-the-whole-bs-whips-narrative-now-says-this-isnt-about-whips-reins-or-even-horses/

Remember Sawyer Hackett? He’s the guy who really got the “mounted Border Patrol agents are whipping Haitian migrants” ball rolling.

Well, fast-forward a few days to where we’re at now, which is in a place where that narrative has been repeatedly and thoroughly debunked (although you’d never know it if you’re the sort of person who counts on Joe Biden to tell you the truth).

Now, Sawyer Hackett says it’s not really about the horses and whips:

Oh, so they’re “reins” now? How interesting.

The people pointing out that the “whips” narrative has always been totally bogus are the ones guilty of misdirection? Seriously? What was the entire narrative, if not one enormous, coordinated misdirection?

You got that right.

Get the eff out, Sawyer.

