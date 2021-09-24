https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/09/24/oh-really-blue-checked-lib-who-kicked-off-the-whole-bs-whips-narrative-now-says-this-isnt-about-whips-reins-or-even-horses/

Remember Sawyer Hackett? He’s the guy who really got the “mounted Border Patrol agents are whipping Haitian migrants” ball rolling.

Border patrol is mounted on horseback rounding up Haitian refugees with whips. This is unfathomable cruelty towards people fleeing disaster and political ruin. The administration must stop this. pic.twitter.com/BSjT91NSj0 — Sawyer Hackett (@SawyerHackett) September 20, 2021

Well, fast-forward a few days to where we’re at now, which is in a place where that narrative has been repeatedly and thoroughly debunked (although you’d never know it if you’re the sort of person who counts on Joe Biden to tell you the truth).

Now, Sawyer Hackett says it’s not really about the horses and whips:

This isn’t about the horses and reins. It’s about his administration continuing a Stephen Miller policy to deny the Haitians their right to claim asylum. pic.twitter.com/4fed6wXX6R — Sawyer Hackett (@SawyerHackett) September 24, 2021

Oh, so they’re “reins” now? How interesting.

Jfc I’m gonna lose my mind. This isn’t about whips, reins, or even horses. — Sawyer Hackett (@SawyerHackett) September 24, 2021

Jfc. This isn’t about whips vs reins. It’s not even about the damn horses. It’s about Haitians having to cross the border because they’re being denied their right to make an asylum claim. The debate on whips is a misdirection by those protecting a horrific policy. — Sawyer Hackett (@SawyerHackett) September 24, 2021

The people pointing out that the “whips” narrative has always been totally bogus are the ones guilty of misdirection? Seriously? What was the entire narrative, if not one enormous, coordinated misdirection?

“This isn’t about me lying and pushing a fake narrative” https://t.co/q0lEokFxv0 — Peter Como (@peter_como) September 24, 2021

“Oh my God, border patrol is whipping people!!!” “Oh my God, why are you distracting people by talking about whipping?!” https://t.co/W0pVbYZpbT — Frosty (@FrostyTakes) September 24, 2021

So the guy that promoted the lie now admits it was a lie, but it was a lie for the right reasons. https://t.co/dcXzH5LDap — CommentsSection (@NarrativeHater) September 24, 2021

What?!? You started the whole debate and now YOU are calling it a misdirection? Your brain cells are being misdirected too.. — Handicapme (@handicapme) September 24, 2021

Now that you’ve been caught spreading a lie, it’s no longer about that? Did I get that right? — Y’all actually Think?? (@youactuallythnk) September 24, 2021

You got that right.

Says the guy who got—and I am not joking—millions of engagements by saying that it was, in fact, about whips and horses. https://t.co/FYAaP6bFq3 — Max (@MaxNordau) September 24, 2021

Dude who started the viral “whip-gate” misinformation that got all the way to the President now says “hey it’s not about whips.” Get out of here. https://t.co/4gJRoHtBVd — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) September 24, 2021

Get the eff out, Sawyer.

No! This is about the lies and fake news you spread, if you have a little dignity and self respect the minimum you could do is stfu for a little while — Eliezer A. Macías (@hifi_eliezer) September 24, 2021

Put down the shovel. — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) September 24, 2021

