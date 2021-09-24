https://notthebee.com/article/oklahoma-states-student-newspaper-editor-in-chief-was-forced-to-resign-after-writing-an-op-ed-opposing-mask-mandates

Maddison Farris wrote an opinion editorial for the O’Colly, Oklahoma State’s student newspaper, called “Enough is Enough,” where she wrote about her experience being kicked out of class for not wearing a mask.

The rest of the editorial board issued a correction to the op-ed a few days later, saying,

We welcome any and all opinions offering rebuttal of this column, and do not wish to diminish any opinion. As American citizens, we affirm our belief in the First Amendment and the right as journalists to express our personal opinions no matter if our viewpoint is different from those around us.

And although it’s a bit untraditional to issue a correction to someone’s opinion, they did affirm that Farris had a right to state her opinion. Unfortunately, it was only a few days later that Farris submitted a letter of “forced resignation.”

Maddison wrote in her resignation,

“I regret that this was the outcome of exercising my First Amendment rights, but even more so, I regret that I have been robbed of the opportunity to learn from my errors and that productive discussion was unable to take place.”

Farris told Young America’s Foundation that “other members of The O’Colly expressed their discomfort with the political subject matter and concern for working for a ‘conservative’ paper.”

