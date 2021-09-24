https://noqreport.com/2021/09/24/oregon-declares-it-okay-for-vaccinated-people-to-kiss-on-dates-again/

The Oregon Health Authority declared on Thursday, “If you’re vaccinated, and your date is vaccinated, and you both are generally being safe otherwise, get intimate!” On Facebook OHA wrote, “Across Oregon, college students are returning to campuses and finding that dating and relationships are different than before the COVID-19 pandemic. Sometimes navigating the world of dating, relationships and sex can be confusing and awkward, but with COVID-19 there are additional concerns and health risks.”

OHA wrote:

“If you plan to be intimate, consider:

*COVID-19 can be spread by close, physical contact including kissing, sex and other acts that will likely exchange bodily fluids.

*If you or your date/partner think you may have been exposed to COVID-19, put a hold on sexual activities and discuss how you can practice safer sex moving forward.

*Having one sexual partner who has limited exposure to others in their daily interactions.*Using condoms, internal condoms, or dental dams.*If both of you are vaccinated, feeling well and are taking precautions to avoid COVID-19 exposure, intimacy is likely to be safe.*You are your safest sexual partner!”In April of 2020, OHA recommended avoiding physical intimacy and said, “You are your safest sex partner.” The agency recommended masturbation and the use of sex toys […]