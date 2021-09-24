http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/oRK_MlV-aSk/australia_police_goes_door_to_door_are_you_aware_of_any_planned_protests_or_events_coming_up.html

A trio of Australian police officers visited a man claiming they are doing “welfare checks” to ask residents if they plan on participating in the ongoing protests against COVID-19 mitigation efforts. The man in this video was asked if he has plans or if he knows anyone who has plans to protest and if he has participated in protests in the past.

“Have you gone to any protest in the past?” the policeman asked.

“No, I’m not going to answer that, you guys wouldn’t be here otherwise,” the man says.

“I’d like to know how you got this address, actually,” the man told the police.

“Anything else you might want to tell us to help ensure the public safety?” an officer asked after a barrage of questions about his “plans.”

“No, as long as you aren’t going around shooting people with rubber bullets like in Victoria,” the man said.

