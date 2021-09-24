https://justthenews.com/nation/states/pennsylvania-lawmaker-arrested-accused-harassment-violating-protection-order?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

State Rep. Kevin Boyle, D-Philadelphia, has been arrested by city law enforcement on charges accusing him of harassment and violating a protection from abuse order.

Court documents show the 41-year-old lawmaker was arraigned in the early hours of Saturday morning. A trial date is set for Tuesday.

The news comes just days after Spotlight PA reported that House Democratic leadership stripped Boyle of his committee chairmanship and limited his access to the state capitol building.

Boyle told the news outlet that the caucus had been given “incorrect” information about him. Minority Leader Joanna McClinton, D-Philadelphia, did not comment.

The Center Square reached out to the House Democratic Caucus on Saturday for comment on Boyle’s arrest, but did not receive an immediate response.

In an email to reporters sent Saturday afternoon, House Republican leaders said the news of Boyle’s arrest “is more than troubling.”

The GOP members said if the allegations are true, Boyle should resign and “focus on his personal health and the future wellbeing of those around him.”

Boyle was first elected to Pennsylvania’s 172nd district in 2010.

