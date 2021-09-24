https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/09/24/please-clap-photo-allegedly-captures-jeb-bush-calling-for-help-after-he-locked-his-keys-in-his-car/

A photo posted to Twitter by user @NiceSheehan allegedly captured the moment former Florida governor and presidential candidate Jeb Bush locked his keys in his car and had to call for help using a phone inside a CVS:

Greetings from the Biddeford CVS where Jeb Bush locked his keys in his van and is using the store phone to call lmao pic.twitter.com/o7IKOGrV9q — Steve Jobs Built The Apple iPhone (@NiceSheehan) September 24, 2021

Our content management system cuts off the top of the photo for some reason, so here’s a screenshot:

Even George Conway is mocking Jeb over it:

please clap — George Conway (@gtconway3d) September 24, 2021

But “please unlock” would be more appropriate:

And we’ll give the Florida man a pass because he’s in Maine:

Wearing an insulated vest with a t shirt and shorts in FL a thing? — neugie24 (@neugie24) September 24, 2021

***

