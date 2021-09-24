https://thehill.com/changing-america/enrichment/arts-culture/573810-police-solve-mystery-of-woman-with-amnesia-found-on

Daniela (or Dana) Adamcova, 57, was rescued from a Croatian island with no memory of who she was and without an ID or phone. She is a Slovakian-born former jewelry designer who made a name for herself in America.

Some of her pieces were sold and customized for celebrities such as Diana Ross, Brigitte Bardot and Barbra Streisand, The Guardian reported.

Some of her pieces were seen on the hit TV sitcom “Friends.”

America is changing faster than ever! Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay on top of the news.

She was identified by friends from Croatia and Slovakia who saw a released photograph of the scratched-up Adamcova.

Czech tourists also remembered seeing her on Croatia’s Dalmatian coast — apparently, she was on vacation alone.

According to The Daily Beast, the former jeweler secured a job at an artisan company through a nonprofit that helps those experiencing homelessness.

Croatian police confirmed her identity and age as 57 on Wednesday.

She was found dehydrated on a jagged outcrop of rock on Krk, a remote area inhabited by bears and wild boars, by a fisher. Authorities say she spent a night on that remote island.

Adamcova has a history of traveling: She left her home country in 1984 to study design in the U.S., where she met a film producer who would eventually be her husband. The couple, however, divorced in 2000, with Adamcova returning to Slovakia until 2008.

While it is not clear when she returned to the U.S., she stayed there until 2015.

Between 2015 and 2018 she was reportedly living in Ireland.

READ MORE STORIES FROM CHANGING AMERICA

BILLIE EILISH WEARS FABULOUS MET GALA BALL GOWN WITH ONE UNUSUAL CONDITION

REP OCASIO-CORTEZ WEARS WILD, CONTROVERSIAL GOWN TO HER FIRST MET GALA

‘HAMILTON’ AND ‘THE LION KING’ REOPEN TO PACKED HOUSES AFTER LONGEST SHUTDOWN IN BROADWAY HISTORY

FLEETWOOD MAC WAR ERUPTS AS LINDSEY BUCKINGHAM ATTACKS FORMER PARTNER STEVIE NICKS

BANKSY CONFIRMS NEW ARTWORK IN GREAT BRITAIN

NPS AWARDS GRANTS TO HISTORIC SITES IN UNDERREPRESENTED COMMUNITIES

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

