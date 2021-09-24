https://www.theblaze.com/news/aoc-progressives-israel-iron-dome

Progressives lashed out at socialist Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) after she gave a non-explanation for her vote in Congress on providing funding for the Iron Dome missile defense system in Israel.

Ocasio-Cortez originally voted against the funding of the defense system before changing her vote to “present.” On Friday, she offered a long statement to her constituents that didn’t really explain her change of heart.

“I want to be clear with our community that I am opposed to this bill, but ultimately cast a PRESENT vote,” said Ocasio-Cortez in part.

“The reckless decision by the House leadership to rush this controversial vote within a matter of hours and without true consideration created a tinderbox of vitriol, disingenuous framing, deeply racist accusations and depictions, and lack of substantive discussion on this matter,” she continued.

Ocasio-Cortez claimed that she asked House Majority Leader Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) to delay the vote in order to ease the tensions surrounding Israel, but that he “summarily” refused.

“The damage of this careless process created very real spillover effects into our community,” she continued. “It created a real sense of panic and horror among those in our community who otherwise engage thoughtfully in these discussions, and fueled the discussion to devolve to a point where it became clear that this vote would rise a severe devolution to the good faith community fabric that allows us to responsibly join in a struggle for human rights and dignity everywhere — from Palestine to the Bronx and Queens.”

Ocasio-Cortez admitted that she wept because of the vote, and offered an apology but did not explain why she failed to vote against the bill.

“To those I have disappointed — I am deeply sorry. To those who believe this reasoning is insufficient or cowardice — I understand,” she added.

“I feel like I’m taking crazy pills”

Many of the critics of Israel lashed out at Ocasio-Cortez for not actually explaining her vote.

“[I] feel like i’m taking crazy pills, i’ve read this whole essay three times over and literally nowhere does she actually explain why she voted ‘present’ instead of against the iron dome money. the closest she comes is mentioning the vote process caused ‘panic’ (??),” replied one critic.

“The thing you NEED to understand about this is that this s**t isn’t about AOC as an individual it’s about the structural tendency of power. EVERY POLITICIAN IS GOING TO DO THIS. ALL OF THEM,” said another.

“This doesn’t explain in the slightest why you choose to change your vote to present,” read another tweet.

“[T]his s**t is even more annoying than the original vote. just own it. you didn’t vote no because you’re posturing to run for senate and don’t want to alienate the Israeli lobby,” said another critic.

“If anyone could find the part where she actually explains why she voted PRESENT instead of NO, please flag it for me. I genuinely can’t find it,” replied Glenn Greenwald.

Despite Ocasio-Cortez characterizing the vote as “controversial,” it passed with overwhelming support of 420 lawmakers and only nine opposed, all of them Democrats.

