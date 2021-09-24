https://djhjmedia.com/steven/rand-paul-pushing-to-hold-small-business-association-accountable-for-giving-planned-parenthood-100-million-illegally/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=rand-paul-pushing-to-hold-small-business-association-accountable-for-giving-planned-parenthood-100-million-illegally

Rand Paul is demanding that the Small Business Administration force planned parenthood the approximate $100 million dollars given to Planned Parenthood illegally.

The money was given to them through the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans. These funds were set aside for small businesses only.

A small business is defined by the number of employees they have and depending on the industry and can have a maximum of 250 or 1,500 employees.

Planned Parenthood has 5,000 employees and a revenue of 1.68 billion dollars a year. That is hardly a small business.

Although the money is listed as loans, the fact is they can have the money forgiven as long as they continue to employ the same number of employees and do not lay them off.

That is a $100 million dollar gift for killing babies. But, since the amount of money given out is finite, some small businesses may have not gotten the help they were entitled to because when the money runs out, there is no money for additional loans.

Sen. Paul said in a statement to The Daily Wire:

“The Small Business Administration has been illegally giving taxpayer dollars to Planned Parenthood entities across America, and on Tuesday, I led the minority members of the Small Business Committee in standing united in opposition to allowing a vote on the SBA’s nominee for Deputy Administrator until the Administration takes action to recover the wrongfully acquired funds. I think Democrats know it is illegal to give small business loans to the big business, that is Planned Parenthood, but they are completely in the tank for taxpayer-funded abortions.”

In a joint statement, the Senate Small Business Committee (SBC) said:

“The SBA has wrongfully approved nearly $100 million in taxpayer-funded Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans to Planned Parenthood branches across the country. On June 30th alone, SBA approved four PPP loans to Planned Parenthood affiliates despite a determination from the last Administration that these entities were ineligible for the program. We will not allow a vote on this nominee until the SBA takes action to recover the wrongfully acquired PPP funds by Planned Parenthood entities.”

VIDEO OF THE DAY Idiots Twerk On Ambulance After Shooting In Oakland, CA

We will not allow a vote on SBA’s nominee for Deputy Administrator until the SBA takes action to recover the wrongfully acquired PPP funds by Planned Parenthood entities. pic.twitter.com/mHeBiL0OKy — Senate Small Biz (@SmallBizCmteGOP) September 20, 2021

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

