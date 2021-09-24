https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/09/24/rashida-is-a-bigot-and-a-liar-period-rashida-tlaib-gets-fact-dropped-over-and-over-and-over-again-for-insisting-israel-is-an-apartheid-state-period/

Rashida Tliab to fellow anti-Semite Ilhan Omar: Hold my beer.

Israel is an apartheid state. Period. https://t.co/Ifu8FwMna7 — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) September 24, 2021

Egads.

It’s hard for us to believe the people of Michigan who elected her to serve as their representative wanted her to spend so much time acting like a crazy anti-Semite and fighting for another country instead of focusing on her state and specifically her district.

But we digress.

Hamas hides behind women and children. Period. — Mr Wizard (@TheWizardsQuest) September 24, 2021

And you’re an anti-Semitic idiot. Period. — Surfacedog (@SurfaceDog) September 24, 2021

I don’t think that word means what you think it means. In other words, you’re an idiot. — Just That Handy (@pocketonashirt) September 24, 2021

You are a moron. PERIOD. — Howard Beale’s hate child (@BealesHateChild) September 24, 2021

Huh, this didn’t go over so well.

You lose. Again. — The Levine Man (@man_levine) September 24, 2021

You are an anti-Semite — Lake Bum (@dustopian) September 24, 2021

And you are a neo-Nazi. Period. — יעקב פרדקין //Jake Fradkin (@jsftennis) September 24, 2021

Oof.

Tough crowd.

Guess openly being an anti-Semitic hose bag is pretty unpopular, even on Twitter.

It would be great if you were a leader in healing the division and diplomatically working towards solutions. Anti-normalization isn’t the answer. https://t.co/cPFUHsuaRl — Peter Fox (@thatpeterfox) September 24, 2021

The State of Israel is a State of peace, coexistence and tolerance👇 https://t.co/8J1rxBeFeG pic.twitter.com/ZmwaE4GDbG — Krarr_Al Attiya🕊️ (@KrarraE) September 24, 2021

Says the Chair of the Hamas Caucus in Congress, @RashidaTlaib. https://t.co/wucuEKlERl — Arsen Ostrovsky (@Ostrov_A) September 24, 2021

It makes me smile to see people state their anti-semitism so blatantly… at least you don’t have to guess where they’d stand https://t.co/1ZZrZuN241 — alex platt (@alexp2324) September 24, 2021

Far too much.

***

