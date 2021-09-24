https://www.toddstarnes.com/media/dhs-head-we-dont-say-illegal-immigrants/
Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas was quick to correct the use of the term “illegal immigrants” during an interview on CNN this week.
Friday afternoon, Mayorkas said the false report of whips from Border Patrol on horses is an example of “systemic racism.”