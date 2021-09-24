https://www.toddstarnes.com/media/dhs-head-we-dont-say-illegal-immigrants/

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas was quick to correct the use of the term “illegal immigrants” during an interview on CNN this week.

WATCH BELOW:

CNN’S WOLF BLITZER: “How do you respond to the charge that the policy of the Biden Administration is inhumane and counterproductive?” DHS SEC. MAYORKAS: “Well first of all, let me say, we don’t use the term illegal immigrants…”pic.twitter.com/1GLDb5GxHs — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 24, 2021

Friday afternoon, Mayorkas said the false report of whips from Border Patrol on horses is an example of “systemic racism.”

DHS Secretary Mayorkas attacks his own employees, trashing them for having used “horse patrols” and thus “painfully conjured up the worst elements of our nation’s ongoing battle against systemic racism.” So, again, Mayorkas is going after the horses for having perpetuated racism pic.twitter.com/IfYV6o2nxm — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 24, 2021

