https://redstate.com/jenniferoo/2021/09/24/ca-rep-karen-bass-to-announce-a-run-for-los-angeles-mayor-signaling-the-further-communization-of-l-a-n447605
About The Author
Related Posts
CA Democrats Change Direct Democracy When They Are the Ones Under Threat
September 15, 2021
Director of National Intelligence Uses Crudely PhotoShopped Stock Photo to Showcase Its Fearsome Diversity, Inclusion, and Equity Program
July 11, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy