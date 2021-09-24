https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/09/24/rep-pramila-jayapals-tweet-about-u-s-poverty-rate-and-billionaires-seems-to-have-disappeared/

Yesterday, Dem Rep. Pramila Jayapal’s account put out a tweet that immediately got plenty of “delete this” blowback:

You should probably delete this since it’s not true. — Invisible Voice (@silva0072) September 23, 2021

And believe it or not, after a while, that ended up happening. This was the tweet:

There’s stretching the truth, and then there’s whatever that was!

Why did you delete this tweet from this morning? Was it because it was embarrassingly wrong?🤡 pic.twitter.com/c6OSWcTuvj — JeffJongsma (@JeffJongsma) September 24, 2021

I wonder if some outlets ignore something like this because they think, ‘Eh, her heart was in the right place!’ https://t.co/CR4B3iX8Ed — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) September 24, 2021

Missed it by that much.

How is it possible a person Indian descent says something this ignorant? Our poverty rate isn’t even the 4th highest in NORTH AMERICA… https://t.co/hKjBGtyFYl — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 24, 2021

But maybe Rep. Jayapal deserves just a little credit, though not much:

Is it bad that I’m almost impressed she deleted it given the brazen disregard for the truth from these folks of late? — Project (@project141764) September 24, 2021

