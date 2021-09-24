https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/polling/michigan-gov-gretchen-whitmer-trails-gop-candidate-new-poll

Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is trailing one of her Republican opponents, former Detroit Police Chief James Craig, by six points in a hypothetical matchup, a new poll found.

The survey conducted by the Trafalgar Group found Craig is leading Whitmer 50.4% to 44.4%, with 5% undecided.

This poll comes as the gubernatorial race in Virginia begins to tighten between former Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe and Republican businessman Glenn Youngkin. Previously, McAuliffe was favored to win this race, but polls show Youngkin either ahead or gaining.

Once a rising star in the Democratic Party, Whitmer’s response to the pandemic has caused her to lose popularity within her state, as well as nationally among Democrats.

Whitmer faces no primary challenger, however. There are nine GOP candidates vying for her job, with Craig leading the pack.

Craig, who retired as Detroit police chief in June after nearly eight years on the job, announced his campaign for governor earlier this month at the urging of top Michigan Republicans.

The Trafalgar Group poll surveyed 1,097 likely general election voters in Michigan from Sept. 13 to Sept. 15. It has a margin of sampling error of 2.9 percentage points.

