In an odd coda to the 2020 election, private contractors conducting a GOP-commissioned recount in Arizona confirmed President Biden’s win in Maricopa County, according to a draft report obtained by The Washington Post.

The twist: The tally actually gives President Biden a slight edge over the official results.

Why it matters: The unofficial, party-driven recount has been heavily covered on cable news as part of former President Trump’s continued effort to sow doubt about the election result.

The findings: “After nearly six months and almost $6 million,” The Post reports, “the draft report shows that the review concluded that 45,469 more ballots were cast for Biden in Maricopa County than for Trump, widening Biden’s margin by 360 more votes than certified results.”

Reality check: The Arizona recount “was pilloried by election experts who warned that the methods used by the firm hired to run the review were sloppy and biased,” The Post notes.

