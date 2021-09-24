http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/9WjWXvfT1ac/

Friday, during an appearance on Newsmax TV’s “Greg Kelly Reports,” former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani said he was not aware of why Fox News had banned him from their network, as reported by Politico earlier in the day.

Giuliani told host Greg Kelly his efforts to expose the contents of first son Hunter Biden’s hard drive were corroborated by the Politico report and by Fox News during the network’s broadcast hours.

“I don’t know,” he replied. “They haven’t given me a reason. They just said I’m banned. The last two weeks, they basically every night have had a report corroborating what I gave to the New York Post. Every time they tell you the New York Post was accurate, I was accurate because I gave the New York Post all their information. I mean the hard drive, the hard drive went from Mac, the guy who got it from Hunter [Biden], to Bob Costello to me to the New York Post.

“I mean, I was accused by Biden during the first debate with President Trump of being a Russian agent with regard to that hard drive,” Giuliani added. “Well, there’s nothing Russian about it. It comes from Delaware. It’s his hard drive with his computer — the hard drive of this computer. It’s clear the FBI actually confirmed that four months ago. So Politico’s story is really just news to the people who refused to accept it. But I mean, also, they never denied it is his computer, ever. All you have to do is take a look at the pictures, and you can tell it’s his computer.”

