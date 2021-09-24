https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/09/24/screenshot-aocs-signature-looks-like-it-has-a-secret-message-to-the-gop/

With that 2-page letter we told you about earlier, people are just now noticing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s signature. Yikes:

Does that read, “CAL GOP”?

Others see it, too:

Or maybe it’s “Call GOP”?

It does look like that:

LOL.

***

