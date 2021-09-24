https://www.oann.com/taiwans-tsmc-says-working-to-overcome-global-chip-shortage/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=taiwans-tsmc-says-working-to-overcome-global-chip-shortage



FILE PHOTO: The logo of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) is pictured at its headquarters, in Hsinchu, Taiwan, Jan. 19, 2021. REUTERS/Ann Wang/File Photo

September 24, 2021

TAIPEI (Reuters) – Taiwan’s TSMC said on Friday it is actively supporting and working with all stakeholders to overcome a global semiconductor shortage, after its participation at a White House meeting on the issue.

“TSMC has been a strong partner in this effort, taking unprecedented actions to address this challenge,” it said in a statement.

“We are confident that our capacity expansion plan including the advanced 5nm semiconductor fab in Phoenix, Arizona – one of the largest foreign direct investments in U.S. history – will enable us to support the industry in driving long-term stability in semiconductor supplies.”

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

