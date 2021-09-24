http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/WRuTVoRWY40/

TALIBAN’S one-eyed, one-legged enforcer has warned executions and amputations are set to return in Afghanistan.

Mullah Nooruddin Turabi said “cutting off hands is very necessary” as he dismissed the outrage over the Taliban’s brutal executions in the past.

4 Turabi said executions and amputations will return as “cutting off hands is very necessary” Credit: AP

Mum-of-five Zarmina is executed in front of 30,000 in a football stadium in Kabul in 1999

Taliban fighters whip an unnamed woman after she spoke to a man on the phone in 2016

Speaking to the Associated Press he said: “Everyone criticised us for the punishments in the stadium, but we have never said anything about their laws and their punishments.

“No one will tell us what our laws should be. We will follow Islam and we will make our laws on the Quran.”

Since the terrorist group seized power in Afghanistan, the world has been waiting to see if the strict rules of the 1990s will return.

It already appears that the Taliban have started imposing their own interpretation of Islam.

The rule already starts to resemble the brutal way militants ran `Afghanistan previously, which saw executions, floggings, amputations and women subjugated.

The group’s leaders remain steadfast in their deeply conservative ways although they had previously assured the public they have moderated their views.

Turabi who is in his early 60s was the justice minister of the so-called Ministry of Propagation of Virtue and Prevention of Vice during the previous Taliban rule.

At the time, the Taliban’s forms of punishment such as pubic executions were heavily criticised.

The punishment that would take place in Kabul’s sports stadium or at the Eid Gah mosque, would see convicted murderers being shot dead by a member of their victim’s family or thieves and robbers being amputated.

‘WE’VE CHANGED FROM THE PAST’

Turabi has dismissed the criticism and stated the same forms of punishment will return.

“Cutting off of hands is very necessary for security,” he said, before adding that the cabinet was considering whether to do punishments in public as before.

“We are changed from the past,” he added saying that the Taliban would now allow television, mobile phones, photos and video “because this is the necessity of the people, and we are serious about it.”

He explained that the Taliban now see the media as a way to spread their message and reach “millions.”

He said that if punishments are made public, then people may be allowed to video or take photos.

HARSH PUNISHMENT

But despite promises, they would not enforce the strict oppressive laws of the 90s there have been several occasions in the past weeks that indicate the opposite.

Shocking footage of a man accused of stealing a mobile phone, flogged and kicked has been circulating on social media.

Taliban death squads were reportedly pulling people from their homes and executing them while girls have been banned from secondary education as schools opened for boys only.

The group has reportedly been executing Afghans in the streets and hanging their victims while shooting their bodies.

Last week hundreds of women took part in a pro-Taliban rally outside a university pledging commitment to the Taliban’s hardline policies on gender segregation.

Afghan journalists were brutally beaten with cables for four hours by the Taliban for covering the protests in Kabul.

Women took part in a pro-Taliban rally last week

Woman screams for mercy as she is brutally whipped by the Taliban for ‘talking to a man on the phone’

