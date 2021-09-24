https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/kevindowneyjr/2021/09/24/tax-the-rich-the-bidens-might-owe-the-irs-500000-n1481107

The leftists spent five years chasing Trump’s taxes, but it looks like Gropey Joe might owe the IRS half a million dollars, according to a report by the Congressional Research Service.

“Joe Biden wants to raise taxes by $2.1 trillion while claiming the rich need to pay their ‘fair share.’ But in 2017, multi-millionaire Joe Biden skirted his payroll taxes, the very taxes that fund Medicare and Obamacare,” Indiana Rep. Jim Banks claimed.

FACT-O-RAMA! Obamacare somehow, at some point, became Bidencare.

As per Banks, the report states that Biden and his wife, “Dr.” Jill Biden, made roughly $13 million in speaking fees and book sales in 2017-2018, but reported less than $800,000 as taxable income, using “S” corporations to shuffle money and dodge the 3.8% self-employment tax, which goes toward Medicare and his own “Bidencare.”

Rep. Banks wasn’t done going after Gropey Joe.

“According to the criteria CRS provided to my office, he owes the IRS and the American people hundreds of thousands of dollars in back taxes,” Banks continued. “Every American should know about Joe Biden’s tax hypocrisy.”

“S” Corporations are very common. John Bogdanski, who previously worked on the IRS’s Commissioner’s Advisory Group, claims there are millions, and that half a million of them may be involved in similar chicanery. He also said the IRS doesn’t have enough people to look into all of the “S” corporations.

