There are reports out tonight that a female U.S. service member was allegedly attacked by 3 Afghan refugees housed at Fort Bliss:

“The FBI is investigating the assault of a female Fort Bliss soldier by several male Afghan refugees at the Army’s Doña Ana Complex camp where thousands are currently being housed”https://t.co/C2jGVNKCNU — Adam Shaw (@AdamShawNY) September 24, 2021

That local news report was confirmed by Fox News:

NEW: The FBI confirms to @FoxNews they’ve launched an investigation into the alleged assault of a female U.S. military service member by several male Afghan evacuees being housed at Fort Bliss. Counseling & services have been provided to her. https://t.co/YOHr2sjKzB — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 24, 2021

Katie Pavlich calls it “horrific,” and rightly so:

Now this is horrific. https://t.co/u9ZMp4GRHq — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) September 24, 2021

And Sen. Ted Cruz is demanding answers:

Joe Biden made a decision to shove tens of thousands people on planes to make it look like his botched evacuation was going well. The truth is he had no idea who he brought to the US. That’s why I led a letter today demanding accountability and answers. https://t.co/sTVqysGFla — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) September 24, 2021

Over to you, Jen Psaki. Care to update your past remarks?

PART 2: Remember when Jen Psaki told us “I can absolutely assure you that no one is coming into the United States of America who has not been through a thorough screening and background check process.”? Well, about that… https://t.co/eYY1xDAFPA — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) September 24, 2021

And over to you, Congress:

My prayers are with the courageous soldier and her family. This is yet another tragic failure in the vetting process for Afghan nationals. The American people deserve answers.https://t.co/UB8ehTjCwO — Rep. Yvette Herrell (@RepHerrell) September 24, 2021

It’s time for Republicans to do their jobs on this.

