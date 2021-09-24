https://noqreport.com/2021/09/24/texas-announces-full-forensic-audit-of-2020-election-has-already-begun/
The State of Texas has announced that it will be conducting a ‘full forensic audit’ of four major counties’ 2020 election results. The Secretary of State made the announcement on Thursday evening, as a local CBS affiliate reported : The Texas Secretary of State’s office announced on Thursday, September 23 it has begun a forensic audit of the 2020 election in three North Texas counties, Dallas, Tarrant and Collin along with Harris County. In a statement sent to CBS 11, it said in part: Under existing Texas laws, the Secretary of State has the authority to conduct a full and comprehensive forensic audit. We anticipate the Legislature will provide funds for this purpose. The Texas Secretary of State issued a statement on the upcoming forensic audit:
Under existing Texas laws, the Secretary of State has the authority to conduct a full and comprehensive forensic audit of any election and has already begun the process in Texas’ two largest Democrat counties and two largest Republican counties—Dallas, Harris, Tarrant, and Collin—for the 2020 election. We anticipate the Legislature will provide funds for this purpose.
Donald Trump earlier backed Texas’ House Bill 16 in an open letter to Governor Greg Abbott: “Bills […]
Read the whole story at trendingpolitics.com
Promo for Mike Lindell’s New Daily Show
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker