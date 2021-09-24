https://noqreport.com/2021/09/24/the-national-socialist-media-insurrection-with-jan-6-is-nothing-but-propaganda-and-rewriting-history/

There is a reason the divinely inspired founding fathers, geniuses at setting up a new paradigm in governance decided to set out affirmations of the rights of free speech and free press amongst others in the first amendment. It is axiomatic that the answer to lies and propaganda is not censorship, but more speech. Logical reality in the marketplace of ideas has a way of clearing out what is colloquially called these days fake news. Give people honest debate and the lies are quickly exposed and the liars eviscerated.

There is also an obvious reason why censorship and the suppression of free speech are employed by the anti-liberty Left. In the new form called ‘fact checking’ by blatantly partisan actors that always seem to break one way when they decree the dreaded and undefined scourge of ‘misinformation’. What was once meant to root out lies, has just become another tool of the propagandists. Anti-liberty Leftists hold out the nation’s socialist media system as though it’s a paragon of honest virtue, incapable of telling a lie or being anything but completely objective. While the reality is they are the most partisan hacks around, who have parroted the same lies for months.

The video compares the horrific actions of the nation’s socialist Left to the January 6 mostly peaceful protest, specifically the fact that the ‘Justice’ Department refused to release video from the capitol building on that day. Remember that their media minions have been complaining and ‘investigating’ this ever since it happened months ago. So, one would think that they would jump at a chance to bring it up again. Given their lurid descriptions of the ‘horrors’ of that day, that footage should have been great fodder for them. Worthy of multi-part series on every cable news show that would have blotted out any bad news of our Dear leader and his puppet masters in the White House.

Viewing the footage, you can easily see why they had to be metaphorically dragged kicking and screaming into releasing it. It just shows regular people peacefully wandering around the Capitol like tourists. Contrast that with the video on the ABC news that automatically rolls whenever you click on any of the almost daily stories on the subject. Go ahead, see for yourself, then compare it to the footage just released. One theory is they stalled as long as possible to have their propaganda organ. The national socialist media have a few months to set the false narratives of an (un)armed insurrection. Then when the truth comes out, they can somehow claim the truth is rewriting their lies or something. There are a couple of other theories postulated in the video, but they still raise the question of why did they delay releasing this and what are they hiding?

The propaganda organ of the anti-liberty Left never has to pay a price for endlessly repeating the same propaganda across all of its prominent ‘news’ channels. Then when proven wrong they just quietly move on to a new set of talking points manufactured in the bowels of the authoritarian socialist left. They should be held to the standards of everyone else, or even the standard that double up on their political enemies in the pro-freedom community, but that is never the case. Their ratings are plummeting because no one trusts them anymore. However, they have a solution, they simply pick the pockets of the taxpayers. Just like the party itself, they have figured out how to do whatever they want and still produce their endless stream of bilge water.

