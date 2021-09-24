https://thelibertyloft.com/2021/09/24/the-radical-left-believes-even-god-cannot-save-you-from-their-vaccine-mandate/

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Charlotte, NC — Across the country, news about a COVID vaccine mandate has taken center stage. Federal employees were mandated to take COVID vaccines by Joe Biden. He even stepped into the private sector to force healthcare workers and instruct OSHA to demand employers with over 100 employees to mandate a COVID vaccine or testing.

The move led to many employers immediately complying, even though the order is widely believed unconstitutional. Employees have been forced out of jobs and others are being told they will lose jobs in the coming days. But there’s one catch.

The door was left open for people to get out of the forced jabs through medical or religious declinations. No one is asking questions about medical declinations, as those have been simply accepted based on the guidance of the “experts” at the FDA and CDC.

The radical left is questioning the validity of religious exemptions, however. Not surprising coming from the party that would like nothing more than to eliminate God from American society entirely.

The LA Times ran an article on Thursday talking about religious exemptions. Throughout the article, they talked about the challenges for companies in dealing with religious exemptions. It shared stories about employees filing religious exemptions, giving the impression that many were making up faith stories to avoid the vaccine.

The real surprise came as the Times shared that the determining factor came back to reasonable accommodation. The idea is that the religious accommodation cannot impose a hardship on the company to accommodate.

The Times shared this as allowing a person to reasonably work from home, an alternative location away from others, or test frequently enough to prove one is not infected with COVID. Specifically, the article said, “if you can’t work from home, can’t socially distance from co-workers or customers, and can’t be tested frequently enough to assure the safety of those you come into contact with, your employer may have reason to replace you.”

They cited another attorney that said that organizations that refused to accept any declinations, except those on medical grounds, would be on firm legal footing. Yes, the radical left believes that even your faith is not enough to save you from their mandatory vaccines.

Legal experts want to claim that it goes back to a Supreme Court precedent that allows mandatory vaccines, but the case actually has a legal precedent that is more recent. In 2002, a US District court reached the same conclusion.

In Boone v. Boozman, the US District Court determined that a ‘sincerely held religious belief’ was not enough to keep someone from taking a mandatory vaccine. The ruling was never overturned.

Since when does man’s law overrule God? Since when is a bench of jurors or a group of radical communists more powerful than the creator of the universe? They aren’t.

The truth is that this is just a result of America turning her back on God. God gave us our great nation out of His grace. We allowed leaders into high places that started to eliminate God from His place in our nation. As the adage says, you reap what you sow.

Support The Liberty Loft by donating via PayPal or donate with crypto. Your support helps us achieve our mission to deliver conservative news and opinion. You can find us on a wide variety of social media channels or subscribe to our notifications to receive all the latest information as it is released.

Share with others!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

