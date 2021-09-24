https://noqreport.com/2021/09/24/trump-calls-for-gov-greg-abbott-to-back-texas-election-audit/

Despite winning Texas by a comfortable margin last November, former President Donald Trump is pressing Gov. Greg Abbott to back a bill to launch an audit of the 2020 election in his state.

In an open letter to Abbott , Trump claimed there were irregularities in some of the election results reported out of certain counties.

“Despite my big win in Texas, I hear Texans want an election audit! You know your fellow Texans have big questions about the November 2020 Election,” Trump wrote.

“Texas needs you to act now. Your Third Special Session is the perfect, and maybe last, opportunity to pass this audit bill,” the 45th president added. “Texans know voting fraud occurred in some of their counties. Let’s get to the bottom of the 2020 Presidential Election Scam!”

Abbott’s office has not yet responded to the former president’s request. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announce this summer there are more than 500 election fraud cases pending in the state’s courts.

The call for an election audit echoes those that occurred in Arizona, where state officials are slated to make public Friday the conclusions of their election audit.So far, no evidence of widespread election fraud has been found nationwide officials have said. […]