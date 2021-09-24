https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/all-things-trump/trump-only-bad-call-doctor-would-take-him-out-running-2024?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Former President Donald Trump this week gave his strongest indication yet that he plans to run for office in 2024, suggesting that only a medical emergency would preempt his participation in that year’s presidential race.

During an appearance on Real America’s Voice, when asked by Water Cooler host David Brody what might cause him to hold off on running in three years, Trump only suggested that a “bad call from a doctor” would hinder his plans.

“Things happen through God,” he said, adding “but I feel so good and I hate what’s happening to our country.”

The former president has thus far refrained from fully committing to another race in 2024, though he has continuously dropped hints that he will mount another challenge for the White House that year.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

