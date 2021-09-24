https://politicrossing.com/tucker-the-so-called-pandemic-of-the-unvaccinated/

Tucker again questions the Biden administration’s vaccine mandates and demands to ‘follow the science’ while they’re doing it in opposition to the FDA, actual medical professionals. Highlights include:

“Last month for those of you keeping track, the Biden administration announced a plan to give additional shots of covid vaccine, so-called boosters, to millions of Americans. Didn’t see that coming, but the administration never explained why it was necessary or scientifically justifiable. They never bothered. Instead, with characteristic aggression, they simply decreed it was going to happen.”

“The weird thing is, it turns out nobody had bothered to tell the scientists about this.”

“Last week the entire lie unraveled completely. A panel of the FDA’s vaccine experts, in other words actual leading public health officials, blew up the whole idea in a single afternoon. By a vote of 16-2, not close at all, they emphatically rejected Joe Biden’s plan for more shots. And for a moment that seemed like a rare win for science and for public safety.”

“In Joe Biden’s America, there is no independence from politicians. Shortly after midnight on Thursday, the college professor Biden appointed to run CDC … simply overruled the FDA panel. She didn’t cite any scientific basis for overruling actual scientists. She just did it.”

“You wouldn’t call that, however you might describe it, following the science. You might instead call it total corruption of public health by a political party. That’s what it is.”

“Think about that. Blaming regular Americans for a virus that American bureaucrats funded and the Chinese military created. If you don’t follow his made-up laws, laws with no precedent in all of American history, you’re the reason we’re all suffering.”

“It’s your fault, Middle America.”

