https://politicrossing.com/tucker-what-really-happened-on-jan-6/

Tucker examines the surveillance footage from January 6 and questions why the Biden administration was so adamant that we not be allowed to see it.

Highlights include:

“’Fifty years on, it seems remarkable how fast the 1971 attack faded from collective memory.’ Oh, but is it remarkable? Maybe not so remarkable. Leftists commit violence and the media covers for them? That’s something most of us are highly familiar with. It’s been happening for a very long time.”

“The point here, the lesson that you should remember, is that the first draft of history very often is a lie, and it’s not an accidental lie, it’s intentional. Partisans understand that history is, among other things, a tool and they can use it to accumulate power. So they lie about something to suit their ends, they keep lying about it, and before long their lies are recorded as truth.”

“Only one person was killed on January 6th, and that person was an unarmed female protester who was shot in the neck without warning by a Capitol Hill police officer who happens to have a publicly documented history of extreme recklessness. The protesters, meanwhile, killed no one, and yet they’re telling you that those protesters were worse than the Imperial Japanese Army that attacked Pearl Harbor.”

“They refused to release thousands of hours of surveillance footage taken from within the Capitol on January 6th. Why wouldn’t they want us to see that? Well, we’re not sure but we know they really didn’t want us to see it. In fact, they went to court to keep that footage under seal.”

“A federal judge just rejected the Biden administration’s strenuous attempt to hide the surveillance footage from January 6th.”

“What is clear is that once again, this footage reveals the first draft of history was a total lie, an intentional distortion, a mirage created to control you.”

Watch the video below and tell us what you think in the comments.

We’d love to hear your thoughts about this article. Please take a minute to share them in the comment section by clicking here. Or carry the conversation over on your favorite social network by clicking one of the share buttons below.



















Join the conversation!

We have no tolerance for comments containing violence, racism, profanity, vulgarity, doxing, or discourteous behavior. Thank you for partnering with us to maintain fruitful conversation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

