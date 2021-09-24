http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/XODNXyJHn_g/

Twitter reportedly locked the official account of a nonpartisan non-profit after it shared a video of “antiracist” millionaire Ibram X. Kendi embarrassing himself by attempting to wriggle his way around a question on racist vaccine mandates.

Mythinformed is a Milwaukee-based nonprofit that promotes critical thinking and viewpoint diversity, running a regular conference that hosts speakers from a variety of fields and ideological persuasions.

At a recent speaking event featuring Kendi, a member of the nonprofit asked the academic activist if he believed vaccine mandates were racist.

Kendi believes in equality of outcomes. He has stated that disparate racial outcomes are evidence of racist policies, even calling for the principle to be enshrined in the constitution.

With black Americans having much lower vaccination rates than other racial groups, according to Kendi’s logic, vaccine mandates cutting the unvaccinated off from certain venues and services would be evidence of racist policy.

A member of Mythinformed put this question to Kendi, who responded with the false claim that “people of color” have limited access to the vaccine. Even if this were true, it would not make the impact of vaccine mandates any less disparate.

According to James Lindsay, a leading critic of Kendi and of critical race theory, when the official Mythinformed account tweeted the video of their exchange with Kendi, it resulted in Twitter locking the account and deleting the post (the URL for the tweet now displays the message “This tweet violated the Twitter rules”) .

“This is the tweet that got @MythinformedMKE locked out of Twitter, apparently for violating the rules on sharing private videos,” said Lindsay. “It was their own video of an event that didn’t ban recording.”

Breitbart News reached out to Twitter for comment on the matter yesterday. Thus far, Twitter has not offered an explanation for the incident.

