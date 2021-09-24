https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/573815-two-view-hosts-test-positive-for-coronavirus-ahead-of-harris

Two hosts of “The View” tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday in advance of a planned sit-down interview with Vice President Harris, causing the show to shift gears and interview Harris virtually as a precaution.

Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro tested positive for the virus, Joy Behar announced live on air Friday morning, after both co-hosts were awkwardly ushered off the set and the program went to a commercial break.

Behar said that both Hostin and Navarro have been fully vaccinated and had breakthrough cases.

“They’ll be OK, I’m sure, because they’re both vaccinated up the wazoo,” Behar told the audience.

Harris was supposed to appear live in-studio and traveled from Washington, D.C., to New York on Friday morning for the program. Initially, Behar indicated that Harris would still appear on set, but a producer later said she would conduct the video virtually “just to be safe.”

A White House official said that Harris was not in contact with either Hostin or Navarro before the start of the show.

Harris eventually appeared on the show virtually for an interview around 11:50 a.m.

“I hope you are in a safe spot right now. We did everything we could to make sure that you were safe because we value you so much,” Behar said, introducing the vice president.

“Sunny and Ana are strong women and I know they’re fine, but it really also does speak to the fact they are vaccinated and vaccines really make all the difference, because otherwise we would be concerned about hospitalizations or worse,” replied Harris, who wore a pair of white ear buds as she participated in the virtual interview.

Harris had been expected to appear on the program at the top of the show.

Before the vice president’s interview, hosts Behar and Sara Haines, who did not test positive, remained on set and fielded questions from the audience amid uncertainty about how the remainder of the show would unfold.

“The Secret Service is doing things to make her feel very safe,” Behar said at one point.

Both Harris and President Biden Joe BidenTexas announces election audit in four counties after Trump demand Pennsylvania AG sues to block GOP subpoenas in election probe House passes sweeping defense policy bill MORE, as well as their spouses, are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The White House has gone to great lengths to keep Harris, Biden and other staff safe during the pandemic.

Journalists and staff who are around the president and vice president are tested for coronavirus, and individuals in the White House complex are required to wear masks indoors regardless of their vaccination status.

The Biden administration is now requiring vaccinations for most federal government employees, and journalists are required to attest to their vaccination status or otherwise submit to testing before engaging in their work at the White House.

Updated at 12:02 p.m.

