As we told you earlier this week, Vice President Kamala Harris was all set to be on “The View” today.

And then this happened:

Well, gee. That’s awkward.

We’re honestly not sure. Some people suspect that it may have been staged:

One things for sure: none of those ladies were wearing masks.

Don’t tell us they broke the rules!

Ron DeSantis probably figured that this would get “The View” off the air.

Maybe cancellation is going too far. There’s still a way to salvage the show:

Better safe than sorry!

***

Editor’s note: A missing word was added to the headline. Apologies for any confusion.

