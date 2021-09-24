https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/09/24/vaccinated-maskless-view-ana-navarro-and-sunny-hostin-told-theyre-positive-for-covid19-right-before-kamala-harris-is-set-to-appear-video/

As we told you earlier this week, Vice President Kamala Harris was all set to be on “The View” today.

And then this happened:

BREAKING: Fully-vaccinated Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro have tested positive for COVID They seemed to find out right as VP Kamala Harris was set to appear on #TheView pic.twitter.com/rw8vKuuBIE — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) September 24, 2021

The View hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro are escorted off the set after both testing positive for COVID mid-show. VP Harris is waiting backstage for an interview which has since been delayed. pic.twitter.com/8XPpeprlkk — Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) September 24, 2021

Well, gee. That’s awkward.

What’s the point of doing the test and then starting the show before you have the result? Oh well, everything about The View is “what’s the point?” https://t.co/w4udoIZFNZ — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) September 24, 2021

Okay. For real. How does this happen on live television? https://t.co/olDgDE8U7o — John ‘pro-norms’ Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) September 24, 2021

We’re honestly not sure. Some people suspect that it may have been staged:

This is a stunt. They’re keeping the narrative alive — Lil NWO Variant-K (@seanyhaf) September 24, 2021

Totally believable that two of the four hosts test positive and have to walk dramatically off the stage seconds before Kamala comes out to talk about how dangerous the corona still is. — Helsingor (@Helsingor) September 24, 2021

One things for sure: none of those ladies were wearing masks.

Oh hey since we’re on the subject is there a reason all four hosts aren’t masked? Since I’ve been told we need to mask even if vaccinated? https://t.co/oG6GTcZPZO — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) September 24, 2021

Not a mask to be seen anywhere. Remember .. This is NEW YORK. Where kids are all forced to be masked all the time. https://t.co/d1nPAA3J67 — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 24, 2021

Don’t tell us they broke the rules!

Betcha they all mingled together in the green room before the show went to air. https://t.co/kgN9zjSKOe — LaurieAnn 🧚🏻‍♂️💫 (@mooshakins) September 24, 2021

Ron DeSantis better have a good excuse for this one. https://t.co/2oxr4AlzBO — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 24, 2021

Ron DeSantis probably figured that this would get “The View” off the air.

Call in Dr. Fauci — this superspreader show needs to be canceled! https://t.co/LX2YCKNrVL — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) September 24, 2021

Maybe cancellation is going too far. There’s still a way to salvage the show:

The only option for The View is that @mkhammer should be the sole host until their quarantines are over. https://t.co/eYOBJzJmm3 — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) September 24, 2021

Better safe than sorry!

***

Editor’s note: A missing word was added to the headline. Apologies for any confusion.

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

