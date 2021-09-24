https://www.oann.com/vice-president-harris-announces-1-2-billion-investments-to-help-school-children-afford-broadband/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=vice-president-harris-announces-1-2-billion-investments-to-help-school-children-afford-broadband



FILE PHOTO: U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks during the unveiling of a new report on childcare and the U.S. economy at the Treasury Department in Washington, U.S., September 15, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria FILE PHOTO: U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks during the unveiling of a new report on childcare and the U.S. economy at the Treasury Department in Washington, U.S., September 15, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

September 24, 2021

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday announced a $1.2 bln investment to help three million school children access and afford broadband services around the country.

Harris made the announcement during an appearance on the morning show “The View” on ABC.

(Reporting by Nandita Bose in Washington)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

