Ana Navarro and Sunny Hostin’s positive COVID19 tests briefly threw a wrench in “The View’s” plans to interview Vice President Kamala Harris.

The View hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro are escorted off the set after both testing positive for COVID mid-show. VP Harris is waiting backstage for an interview which has since been delayed. pic.twitter.com/8XPpeprlkk — Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) September 24, 2021

Not to worry, though. While Kamala Harris couldn’t join the ladies at the table, she was still able to say what needed to be said.

Why is Vice President Kamala Harris wasting her time on a talk show when she should be visiting the border and solving the humanitarian crisis there? pic.twitter.com/KSjaV5s7lk — Stand For America (@standamericanow) September 24, 2021

She is solving the border crisis, though. By doubling down on Maxine Waters’ insightful and enormously helpful and serious comparison to slavery (and peppering her commentary with a slightly more subdued version of her trademark cackle, of course):

Harris smears Border Patrol agents and their horses: “I was outraged by it, it was horrible, and deeply troubling…[T]here needs to be consequences…Human beings should not be treated that way and it also invoked images of some of the worst moments of our history” like slavery pic.twitter.com/PxqjI8hks8 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 24, 2021

Why was she laughing? — Hector Gonzales (@HectorG05589267) September 24, 2021

We’re sure China’s laughing, too:

Kamala Harris: “Human beings should not be treated that way… It evoked images of some of the worst moments of our history where that kind of behavior has been used against the indigenous people of our country, has been used against African Americans during times of slavery.” https://t.co/UAxNnE0Ri4 — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) September 24, 2021

Kamala Harris falsely smears our Border Patrol agents, saying “there needs to be consequences.” She compares the treatment of Haitian migrants to that of slaves. …but she’s in charge. pic.twitter.com/KRUchFtEeK — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 24, 2021

Isn’t she in charge of this utterly catastrophic failure? — Danny Archer (@spransch) September 24, 2021

I take Harris’ comments as seriously as she takes her responsibility as the border czar. — Believeme0227 (@believeme0227) September 24, 2021

