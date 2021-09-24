https://thehill.com/homenews/media/573910-view-host-ana-navarro-tests-negative-for-coronavirus-after-testing-positive

“The View” co-host Ana NavarroAna Violeta NavarroCuba fallout threatens Biden’s prospects in Florida Don Lemon defends Tucker Carlson amid confrontation video Here’s the strong, unapologetic conservative to replace Meghan McCain MORE said Friday evening that she has tested negative for COVID-19 after testing positive earlier in the day ahead of an interview with Vice President Harris.

Navarro confirmed on “CNN’s Anderson Cooper 360” that she’s since taken a rapid antigen test and a PCR test, both of which have returned false positive. She said she is waiting for a third test so that she could fly home to Miami.

Navarro applauded Harris’s team, the Secret Service and the team at “The View” for how the situation was handled.

“It takes so much work to do an interview like this,” Navarro said. “We were very proud to have the vice president come on ‘The View’ and then it turned into an episode of ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm,’ it was surreal.”

“The View” guest host Ana Navarro breaks down the awkward moment she and her co-host learned they had tested positive for Covid-19 while on-air. She has since tested negative. “This is in the middle of live TV,” says Navarro. “As you know, Anderson, the show must go on.” pic.twitter.com/mlpp9hEO6L — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) September 25, 2021

Navarro and co-host Sunny Hostin Sunny HostinWhoopi Goldberg signs four-year deal with ABC to stay on ‘The View’ ‘The View’ plans series of conservative women as temporary McCain replacements Meghan McCain predicts DeSantis would put Harris ‘in the ground’ in 2024 matchup MORE both tested positive earlier on Friday, causing Harris to appear virtually for the interview rather than in person as planned. Fellow host Joy Behar Josephine (Joy) Victoria BeharWhoopi Goldberg signs four-year deal with ABC to stay on ‘The View’ ‘The View’ plans series of conservative women as temporary McCain replacements Meghan McCain predicts DeSantis would put Harris ‘in the ground’ in 2024 matchup MORE announced that the two had tested positive after they were ushered off set and the program went to a commercial break.

In explaining the moment the two were rushed off stage, Navarro said that she and Hostin had been told of the positive COVID-19 tests while on air.

“We learned about these positive COVID test … while we’re sitting there on the air,” Navarro said.

Navarro further said that Behar, who was on the other side of the table, likely couldn’t see what was going on when Navarro and Hostin were informed of their positive tests.

“This is in the middle of live TV,” Navarro said. “And as you know, Anderson, the show must go on.”

Navarro said that she and Hostin were sent to another room. Neither of the women had contact with Harris for the entire day.

