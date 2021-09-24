http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/WNzxrhBrRa8/

Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro were rushed off the set of The View on Friday — moments before an interview with Vice President Kamala Harris — after they both tested positive for Covid-19.

Both Hostin and Navarro appeared in the first segment of the show. When it returned from a commercial break, they were rushed off the set.

A surprised Joy Behar admitted she was unsure what was happening before one of the show’s producers told Hostin and Navarro that they had to “step off” the set, promising more information later.

Behar then started to introduce their guest, the vice president, before she was told to stop and to cut to another commercial break.

Behar and Sara Haines remained on the set and explained what happened once the show returned, noting that both hosts were vaccinated.

“So since this is going to be a major news story any minute now, what happened is that Sunny and Ana both apparently tested positive for Covid,” Behar said. “No matter how hard we try, see things happen. They probably have a breakthrough case, and they’ll be ok, I’m sure, because they’re both vaccinated up the wazoo. I mean, a lot of vaccines.”

Behar went on to ensure audience members that their table had been sanitized and that everyone is “getting all cleaned up.”

Behar later announced that the show’s guest, Vice President Kamala Harris, would no longer be in the studio, and would instead appear virtually.

“They don’t want to take a chance with her being on the set right now,” Behar explained. “It’s very important we keep her healthy and safe.”

In order to kill time while waiting for their guest to arrive remotely, Behar and Haines took questions from audience members, only giving one caveat: “Don’t ask about our sex lives — anything else.”

Watch above, via ABC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

