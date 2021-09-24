https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/09/24/watch-10-year-old-phillies-fan-earns-the-play-of-the-day-on-this-foul-ball-and-an-incredible-act-of-kindness/

Need a break from politics Twitter? If so, this is the video for you.

It happened a few days ago at a Phillies game and it’s not a great catch or anything like that but an unbelievable act of kindness on the part of a young boy who was first to snatch a foul ball and a little girl who wasn’t. Have a watch:

And a 10-year-old shall show us the way:

Aaron Pressley, 10, of Willow Grove, caught a foul ball at Wednesday’s Phillies game. He ended up handing it over to a crying girl nearby. https://t.co/LQBwcy8Oh7 — Lower Moreland Patch (@LMorelandPatch) September 17, 2021

Our young hero added, “Be nice to people because not a lot of people in this world are nice”:

This kid. “Be nice to people because not a lot of people in this world are nice,” he says in an interview: https://t.co/IIQxubJAov https://t.co/hpcQUU1iBJ — Danya Henninger (@phillydesign) September 16, 2021

Well said.

