Need a break from politics Twitter? If so, this is the video for you.

It happened a few days ago at a Phillies game and it’s not a great catch or anything like that but an unbelievable act of kindness on the part of a young boy who was first to snatch a foul ball and a little girl who wasn’t. Have a watch:

And a 10-year-old shall show us the way:

Our young hero added, “Be nice to people because not a lot of people in this world are nice”:

Well said.

***

