Pulse-pounding video shows the moment that a shootout erupted between police officers and three armed men in Orlando, Florida.

“Two officers in clothing marked ‘Police’ happened to pull through an intersection where 3 armed males were on bicycles,” the Orlando Police Department said of the incident on Tuesday afternoon. “The officers were not looking for these individuals. Preliminary information indicates the 3 subjects opened fire on the vehicle, and officers had to return fire from inside the vehicle.”

Bodycam video from the police officer in the passenger seat of the unmarked black Jeep Grand Cherokee shows the vehicle moving when the cop exclaims, “Watch out! Watch out! Watch out!” Bullets pierce the front windshield. The one cop ducks down for cover as the officer who is driving pulls out his gun and returns fire from inside the vehicle. The officer in the passenger vehicle exits the SUV, takes cover behind the vehicle, and shoots at a suspect, as seen in the heart-pounding video.

At least 30 shots were exchanged during the firefight in broad daylight.

The assailants fled the crime scene. Travis Weston, 17, was wounded in the leg, apprehended, and taken to a local hospital before being booked into jail. Jameon Brown, 22, experienced an injury to his arm. He received treatment from the Orlando Fire Department before being booked, according to Fox News. The third suspect, 19-year-old Michael Collins, was taken into custody on Wednesday afternoon.

All three suspects face charges of attempted first-degree murder on a law enforcement officer with a firearm and aggravated assault with a firearm.

None of the officers were injured in the ambush.

“We are very fortunate not to be speaking about an officer-involved shooting where we may have lost one of our officers in this incident,” Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolón told FOX 35 Orlando on Tuesday. “We’re kind of puzzled as to how this happened. Again, the officers simply pulled up, as they tried to make contact, before they could get out of their car, there are shots that went into that vehicle that they were in.”

“They (the officers) literally had to return fire from or shot their weapons from the inside of the vehicle that they were in,” Rolón added.

Rolón said the two officers were responding to a Crimeline tip, WKMG-TV reported.

“The rigorous training our officers receive for this kind of situation potentially saved their lives,” Rolón wrote on Twitter.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting.

