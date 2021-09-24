http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/WsWEG88zIac/

A gunman in the backseat of a Chrysler 300 opened fire on individuals standing on a sidewalk Monday during broad daylight in Philadelphia.

Fox29 reports that the incident occurred near the “intersection of North Broad Street and West Chew Avenue.”

The New York Post notes that police released surveillance of the incident later in the week.

Wanted: Suspects for Homicide in the 35th District [VIDEO] https://t.co/Ld9sX9NAUv pic.twitter.com/OvxqefYx60 — Philadelphia Police (@PhillyPolice) September 21, 2021

The shooter “squeezed off at least 24 shots at a group of people,” striking five males and a female. One of the men, a 26-year-old, succumbed to his wounds.

The surveillance video shows people on the sidewalk scrambling for cover as the shots rang out:

The Post explains that no one has been arrested in connection with the shooting.

