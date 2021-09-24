https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-view-hosts-test-positive-for-covid-19-mid-show-leave-stage-just-before-kamala-harris-interview

Two hosts of The View were abruptly called to leave the stage during Friday morning’s show after they both tested positive for COVID on-air.

Producers asked View hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro to step offstage.

“We’ll tell you why in a couple minutes,” said host Joy Behar, who didn’t appear to know why herself.

The View hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro are escorted off the set after both testing positive for COVID mid-show. VP Harris is waiting backstage for an interview which has since been delayed. pic.twitter.com/8XPpeprlkk — Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) September 24, 2021

The positive diagnoses came just moments before Vice President Kamala Harris was to come on stage to be interviewed.

“So should I introduce the vice president?” Behar asked, to which a producer called out “No.”

The show then cut awkwardly to commercial. Afterwards, the two remaining hosts, Behar and Sara Haines, announced the news and confirmed that Hostin and Navarro were both vaccinated before they contracted.

“So since this is going to be a major news story any minute now, what happened is that Sunny and Ana both apparently tested positive for Covid,” Behar said. “No matter how hard we try, these things happen. They probably have a breakthrough case, and they’ll be ok, I’m sure, because they’re both vaccinated up the wazoo. You know, a lot of vaccines.”

Harris would no longer come on set for her interview but would appear virtually, Behar told viewers.

“They don’t want to take a chance with her being on the set right now,” Behar said. “It’s very important we keep her healthy and safe.”

Harris has been vaccinated against COVID-19 as well.

In the meantime, as they waited for the vice president, the View hosts took questions from the audience.

“Don’t ask about our sex lives — anything else,” Behar said.

