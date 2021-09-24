https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/09/24/whats-that-half-the-cost-of-one-hunter-finger-painting-lol-joe-biden-may-owe-half-a-million-in-back-taxes-and-the-jokes-write-themselves/

Pay your taxes, Joe.

We’ve said it once we’ve said it a billion, bazillion, eleventy trillion times – Democrats always accuse other people of doing exactly what THEY’RE doing. For example, Sleepy Joe has been babbling nonstop about how the wealthiest do not pay their fair share, even going so far as to say there are hundreds of billions of dollars in back taxes not being paid.

Sounds like he’d know?

Biden may owe up to $500k in back taxes, report says https://t.co/nBKlCo8oCS — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 24, 2021

From Fox News:

President Biden may have improperly avoided paying Medicare taxes before he took office and could owe the IRS up to $500,000, according to a Congressional Research Service report.

Oops.

And about that bill he wants to push through?

A draft of the bill includes a provision that would close loopholes similar to the one Biden used, though the report indicates that Biden would still owe taxes under the current rules, as well. The report does not name the president, but it analyzes cases where the IRS won a judgment against taxpayers who improperly exploited the S corporations to avoid the Medicare tax. But when the Bidens released their tax returns during his presidential campaign, they showed that the couple saved up to $500,000 by avoiding the 3.8% self-employment tax with the S corporations.

Guess he better pay up.

That’s ok. One painting from Hunter can take care of that bill. — Dr. Neanderthal Terra Firma (@Creezy_Bear) September 24, 2021

So that’s what this means… pic.twitter.com/N3SwvUbzdz — Smack Dab in the Middle of Somewhere (@smackdabs) September 24, 2021

HE NEEDS TO PAY HIS FAIR SHARE!!!!! — Sean (@ArizonaDood) September 24, 2021

So the Big Guy isn’t paying his fair share. Go figure. — CA05 (@c_an05) September 24, 2021

Maybe? LOL

I would love to see how much money he has offshore. — Blackbeard “Hot Pirate Summer” (@Blackbeardsrev1) September 24, 2021

Maybe he can call Sharpton’s accountant and attorney — Tony Klifton (@KliftonTony) September 24, 2021

Or Alyssa Milano’s.

Stay tuned.

***

