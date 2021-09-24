https://conservativeplaybook.com/2021/09/24/white-house-still-insists-hunter-laptop-is-russian-disinformation/

The White House apparently still insists that despite further confirmation that the messages on the “Hunter Biden laptop” presenting evidence that Joe Biden and his family cashed in his position as vice president are authentic, the claims amount to “Russian disinformation.”

Article by Art Moore from WND.

On Friday, Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy asked press secretary Jen Psaki if the White House was maintaining that stance after Politico reported this week that a book by one of its reporters concludes two key emails and others are genuine.

“I think it’s broadly known and widely known, Peter, that there was a broad range of Russian disinformation back in 2020,” Psaki replied, with no further elaboration.

The book, “The Bidens: Inside the First Family’s Fifty-Year Rise to Power,” cites a person who had independent access to Hunter Biden’s emails who confirmed the authenticity of a 2015 email from an adviser for the corrupt Ukrainian firm Burisma thanking him for introducing him to Joe Biden. That conflicts with the president’s repeated insistence that he knew nothing about his son’s deals.

But more importantly, the Politico reporter’s source confirmed the authenticity of a 2017 email regarding the deal with CEFC Chinese Energy stating 10% of the profits were to be held “for the big guy.” The “big guy” was identified as Joe Biden last October by former Hunter Biden business partner Tony Bobulinski after the New York Post reported the emails were discovered on a laptop abandoned by Hunter Biden. Joe Biden, Bobulinski claimed, was an active participant in his son’s overseas business dealings while serving as vice president. In fact, Bobulinksi said he met twice with Joe Biden to discuss the deal with CEFC Chinese Energy, giving the impression that the then-vice president had the final say in the business dealings of his son and brother James Biden.

In addition, Business Insider reported this week – based on separate emails not on Hunter Biden’s laptop –that Hunter Biden asked for a $2 million retainer plus “success fees” to help business associates unfreeze $30 billion in Libyan assets while his father was vice president.

The business contacts touted Hunter Biden’s access to his father, Secretary of State John Kerry’s stepson and the “highest level” in China.

The email exchanges were between mid-level Democratic donors Sam Jauhari and Sheikh Mohammed al-Rahbani, who in 2015 were both working on behalf of the new Libyan government. The $30 billion in state foreign assets had been frozen by the Obama administration under the deposed Muammar Gaddafi regime in 2011.

Jauhari, in a 2015 email, expressed concern about how Hunter’s personal life might affect their endeavor.

“His negatives are that he is alcoholic, drug addict – kicked [out] of U.S. Army for cocaine, chasing low class hookers, constantly needs money-liquidity problems and many more headaches,” he wrote. Biden, in fact, was discharged from the U.S. Navy Reserve in 2014.

An email a little more than a year later showed the talks were ongoing, with lawyer John Sandweg saying he had spoken with Hunter Biden’s “team.”

“They do not want a large group involved, and they only want people with whom they have a close relationship with due to the sensitivities surrounding their involvement,” Sandweg wrote, according to Insider.

Jauhari ended up not hiring Hunter Biden, but Sandweg confirmed to Insider he had been in contact with an associate of Hunter Biden.

Rudy Giuliani: When do I get an apology?

The “Russian disinformation” claim arose from a letter signed by 51 former senior intelligence officials, including former director of national intelligence James Clapper and three former directors of the CIA, Mike Hayden, Leon Panetta and John Brennan.

Offering no evidence, they said the laptop story had the “hallmarks” of a Russian “information” operation. The media then turned that into “disinformation” and used the narrative to justify ignoring the story.

In fact, claims that Russian had a significant influence on the 2020 and the 2016 elections have not been substantiated.

The claim that Donald Trump colluded with Vladimir Putin to steal the 2016 election was debunked by numerous investigations, including Robert Mueller’s two-year long special counsel probe. Mueller concluded, nevertheless, that Russia interfered in a “sweeping and systematic fashion,” mainly through a “troll farm” that posted bizarre memes on the internet. Mueller’s prosecutors were embarrassed in court when a judge scolded them for not backing their charge that the troll farm, the Internet Research Agency, had any connection to the Kremlin.

Further, in testimony to Congress, representatives of social-media giants confirmed their previous statements that the Russian activity on their platforms to influence the 2016 election, led by the Internet Research Agency, was minimal or “limited.” YouTube, for example, found two Internet Research Agency accounts that spent less than $5,000 in advertising and 18 YouTube channels with just over 1,000 videos in English that were terminated as soon as YouTube identified them. Twitter, which had 336 million users at the time, concluded the Russian activity amounted to “several thousand” accounts, and Twitter said it took steps to make sure the accounts couldn’t be restored.

In 2020, a U.S. intelligence community report to members of Congress expressed concern that Russia was interfering on behalf of President Trump in the upcoming election. An intel community analysis released by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence in March 2021 under the Biden administration found that during the 2020 election cycle, proxies of Russian intelligence promoted and laundered misleading or unsubstantiated narratives about Joe Biden “to US media organizations, US officials, and prominent US individuals, including some close to former President Trump and his administration.”

Two months later, the New York Times reported that late in the Trump administration, federal investigators in Brooklyn began a criminal probe into possible efforts by Ukrainian officials to use Trump personal attorney Rudy Giuliani to spread unsubstantiated allegations about corruption by Joe Biden.

Giuliani has revealed that he was the one who provided the emails from Hunter Biden’s laptop reported by the New York Post only weeks before the November 2020 election. One mail reported by the Post indicated Joe Biden knew about his son’s lucrative deals and another suggested he profited from them.

The two emails were among those confirmed as authentic in the new book by the Politico reporter.

Shortly after the New York Post’s October 2020 bombshell stories were published – and censored by Twitter and Facebook – Hunter Biden did not dispute the claim that the laptop was his. Further, no one mentioned or copied in the messages repudiated the authenticity of the messages, and a cybersecurity expert conducted a forensic analysis of the metadata finding they were genuine.

On Wednesday, Giuliani wondered when he was going to get an apology from establishment media and “so-called retired government officials accusing me of disseminating ‘Russian Disinformation.’”

When do I get an apology from MSM and so-called retired government officials accusing me of disseminating “Russian Disinformation.” If they were “honest”and “honorable”, they would do it immediately. Do you think there’s even 1 or 2? Let’s see? — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) September 22, 2021

As you now learn that Hunter Biden asked Qaddafi’s government for a $2 million retainer (more to come) to unfreeze assets, remember Hunter’s texts reveal 50% of all Hunter got went to Joe Biden. This is not a Hunter scandal. It’s a Joe Biden scandal. — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) September 24, 2021

Senator: Biden ‘an extortion threat’

A Senate report released last December concluded that members of Joe Biden’s family engaged in deals with Chinese nationals who had “deep connections” to the Communist Party.

On Thursday, Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., who along with Sen. Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, led the investigation, reacted to the Business Insider story, warning that President Biden could be “compromised.”

He told Sean Hannity in a Fox News interview that the Senate report “was a catalyst for more people to come forward.

Among them were the computer repair shop owner who turned over the contents of the hard drive of Hunter Biden’s laptop and the business partner Bobulinski, “because he realized that Hunter basically shafts him out of $5 million.”

“We tried to warn the American public that if they elect this very unfit human being, President Biden, that he was going to be compromised, that he represented a counterintelligence threat, an extortion threat,” the senator said.

“And now, we’re seeing example after example.”

See the interview:







