https://www.bizpacreview.com/2021/09/24/whites-not-a-culture-white-students-stand-up-to-black-peers-demanding-they-leave-multicultural-college-space-1139392/

Two white male students were accosted by a pair of female students in a space on the campus of Arizona State University over a “racist” sticker on a laptop that said “Police Lives Matter,” and told the leave the room, according to a video posted online that has since gone viral.

“You’re offensive. Police lives matter?” a woman says as the video begins and she confronts the two white males as they appear to be trying to study.

The camera focuses first on the student with the ‘Police Lives’ sticker and then pans to another student who is wearing a t-shirt that says, “Did Not Vote For Biden,” as a woman berates them for being in a “multicultural space” that she apparently does not believe should include whites as part of that mix.

“We’ve got a Police Lives Matter sticker and we’re getting kicked out. Can’t do school,” the student with then anti-Biden t-shirt says as he holds up his phone and appears to be taking video of the confrontation as well.

🚨 This insanity is happening on college campuses pic.twitter.com/BrVxICZYqP — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) September 24, 2021

The two females claim that the police sticker makes them “uncomfortable” as they continue to berate the two white males.

“You’re white, do you understand what a multicultural space is? It means you’re not being centered,” the female filming the incident tells the white students.

“White’s not a culture?” the male in the anti-Biden shirt asked.

“White is not a culture, say it again to the camera, you think whiteness is a culture,” the female responded.

“This is the violence that ASU does and this is the type of people that they protect. Okay, this white man thinks he can take up our space,” she continued to complain. “And this is why we need a multicultural space, because they think they can get away with this s**t,” the female student continues, in an apparent reference to Arizona State University.

The females making the video went on to claim that most of the facilities on the ASU campus “centers” on white students, so for them to also be in the “multicultural space” “is peak white cis male bulls**t.” A second female says that “we’re asking you to leave if you have any consideration for people of color.”

“You are racist. Your sticker’s racist because police, that’s a job, you can choose to be a police. I didn’t choose to be black,” the female student taking the video continues to complain. “You can choose to be a cop. You can choose to kill people with a badge and you’re protecting that s**t, which means that you’re racist.”

Towards the end of the video, which had received nearly 2 million views as of this writing, another student from across the room approaches and appears to be standing up for the two white students, arguing they have as much right to be in the space as anyone else.

That led the male student with the police sticker to declare, as the two females continuing their confrontation, “I pay the same f**king tuition you! I’m working 60 hours a week and going to school because my parents don’t just give me money.”

“This is racism & harassment. The school should punish the girls who did this. Racism towards any skin color is wrong & shouldn’t be tolerated ever. ALL lives matter. Supporting police mean you support police & the important job they do to keep communities safe & enforce laws,” Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) tweeted in response.

“Who is this person attacking people because they are white? What school is she a product of? What community allowed her to be educated this way? Who are her parents? They all failed her,” added former Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell.

“The kids harassing these two young men should be expelled from college,” wrote Brigitte Gabriel, founder of Act for America.

see all) Latest posts by Jon Dougherty

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

