My point, and I do have one, is that the Biden administration is whipping the American people daily with lies misrepresenting basic facts bearing on our national sovereignty and security. The point bears specifically on the matter of CBP agents on horseback seeking to round up illegal Haitian immigrants at the border. I can’t keep up with the administration’s lies in this matter. I give up. Absent an irresistible impulse to repeat myself — I do feel at risk — this may well be the finale.

Yesterday the Biden administration acceded to the lie that CBP agents on horseback whipped Haitians at the border. I say acceded, but it’s worse than that. First they regurgitated the lie and then they promoted it by banning the use of agents on horseback to stem the tide of illegals. Biden and his officials who have undermined the agents and put them further at risk are in a land somewhere beyond contempt that should be reserved for serious enemies of the United States.

#BREAKING: Jen Psaki announces that horses will now be BANNED from being used in Del Rio by Border Patrol agents, citing the “horrible and horrific” use of them to prevent Haitian illegal immigrants from crossing into the U.S. pic.twitter.com/hlyZeJVbU2 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 23, 2021

Samantha Sansevere is the producer of the Justice & Drew show on KTLK in the Twin Cities and is a fanatic horseman. She adds a good point regarding the use of horses by CBP agents.

Horses are more well suited for different types of terrain compared to ATVs or other motorized vehicles. To eliminate their use is just nonsensical. #tcnt https://t.co/EChpt9Z62i — Sam Sansevere (@samsansevere) September 23, 2021

I have found Twitter a useful source of information to get a handle on the reality beyond the lies. Here are a few tweets from Todd Bensman with helpful links.

Featured in the UK’s Daily Mail today https://t.co/T5Q12KB3sK — Todd Bensman (@BensmanTodd) September 23, 2021

Why Del Rio? I wrote all about why way back in Marchhttps://t.co/2amDBo2GD7 — Todd Bensman (@BensmanTodd) September 22, 2021

the reason Haitian migrants discard their Chilean and Brazilian ID cards over here on the Mex side is to obscure from asylum reviewers that they were already safely and prosperously situated for years and years before coming for the American upgrade pic.twitter.com/8eCwzxyvpM — Todd Bensman (@BensmanTodd) September 22, 2021

As I have been noting along the way, Bill Melugin of FOX News has been a valuable source on Twitter. In addition to lying, the approach of the Biden administration to the invasion is the redistribution of Haitians and other illegals around the United States. Do Americans understand this?

NEW: The migrant camp in Del Rio is being rapidly cleared out. Most of the makeshift structures have been bulldozed. Most migrants from our area gone. About 3,000 left last check.

I’m back to LA now to recharge. My colleague @Jeff_Paul is now here for border coverage. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/11KILSjLzZ — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 23, 2021

And Peter Doocy of FOX News has done a good job contending with the psychedelic Jen Psaki. We await an accounting beyond yesterday’s lies. Curtis Houck’s Twitter feed is helpful here.

DOOCY TIME: “There are 15,000 migrants under the Del Rio bridge Saturday. If you add up the ones that you say were expelled or released, it’s less than 5,000. Say there’s 5,000 that are still left. Where is everybody else?” Psaki: “I’m happy to get you a more fruitful rundown.” pic.twitter.com/QRH4kVHRVq — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 23, 2021

This Houck tweet goes back a day, but it fits my theme this morning.

P.S. I wrote up @BillFOXLA Melugin’s incredibly thorough and devastating fact-check of the Biden administration in an item over at @NewsBusters (which includes the *full* transcript) https://t.co/uNtOBjpGJE — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 23, 2021

Brit Hume has a good eye for quotable quotes.

There were no whips: “Law enforcement officers are forced into unprecedentedly tough situations by politicians and try their darndest to do their jobs under the hostile scrutiny of left-leaning critics and media bent on attacking and undermining them.” https://t.co/czkTYmvRbv — Brit Hume (@brithume) September 22, 2021

Brian Lonergan takes up the larger issue in the American Greatness column “National Sabotage by Immigration.” Subhead: “If there is one truly existential issue for America in 2021 and beyond, it is immigration.” Well said.

The lying is of course part of a larger pattern. At the Examiner Hugo Gurdon calls it “White House whoppers.” Is that a whopper or are you just unhappy to see me?

Gurdon notes “the administration’s daily denial of obvious truths, many of which are on video played on TV while Dems are spinning at full throttle. They seem to think lumpen proles can be persuaded by flat denials to disbelieve what they see with their lying eyes.” He elaborates:

Recent falsehoods are jaw-dropping. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas testified to Congress on Sept. 22 that the southern border is “no less secure” now than under the previous administration. Simultaneously, TV viewers watched thousands of illegal aliens stream across the Rio Grande, gather in a squalid camp, then take buses into the American heartland. Even in Trump’s last month as president, after Biden invited migrants north saying, “You should come,” illegal crossings rose only to 74,000. They are now running at three times that rate — more than 200,000 a month.

Gurdon concludes his column on an optimistic note that may or may not be warranted. We have not even plumbed the depths of yesterday’s lies and there are more to come.

